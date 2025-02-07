U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $247.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

