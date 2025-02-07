AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,466.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,672.31 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,281.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,176.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

