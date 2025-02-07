Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $347.28 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $351.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average is $294.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

