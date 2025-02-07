abrdn plc Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $421.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

