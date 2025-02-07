Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

