Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 21,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,938,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.