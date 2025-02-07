Flavin Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

