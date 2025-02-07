Patron Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

V stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.76. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

