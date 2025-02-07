Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Visa by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.76. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

