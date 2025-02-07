Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V opened at $347.28 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $351.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.76. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.