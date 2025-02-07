GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

