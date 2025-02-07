Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.