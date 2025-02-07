Financial Life Planners Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CWM LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.