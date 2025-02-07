Fourpath Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.4% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Holistic Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 691,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

