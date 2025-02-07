abrdn plc Has $19.54 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Exelon by 92.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 63.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.12 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

