Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 482.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

