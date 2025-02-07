Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

