Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $106.50 and last traded at $108.35. 49,904,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 40,374,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

