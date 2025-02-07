DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

