DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 645 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.