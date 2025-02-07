Holistic Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Holistic Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $193.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.55 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

