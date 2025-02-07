Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $166,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

