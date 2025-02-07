Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

