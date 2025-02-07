Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

