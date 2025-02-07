McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

