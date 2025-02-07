Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

