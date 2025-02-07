Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $191.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.