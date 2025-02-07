Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $12,238,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,503,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.