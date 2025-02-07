iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 826,482 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after acquiring an additional 806,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

