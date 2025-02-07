Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,288 Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a PE ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.03. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

