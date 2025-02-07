Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.