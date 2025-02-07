Flavin Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,832,000 after buying an additional 3,437,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,389,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,840,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,281 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $225,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.