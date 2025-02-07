Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after buying an additional 3,785,189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 353.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 357.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,211 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

