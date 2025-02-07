Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is -88.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $364,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,221.85. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,032 shares of company stock worth $7,587,971. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.