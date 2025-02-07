Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $105.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

