Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

