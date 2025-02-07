Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAN opened at $5.77 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

