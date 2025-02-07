Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 582.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

