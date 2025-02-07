American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

