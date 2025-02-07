U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPC. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

