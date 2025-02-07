U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.