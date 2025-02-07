U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

