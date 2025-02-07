U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $167.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

