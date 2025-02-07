BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

