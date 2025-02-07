Stifel Canada Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TSE:WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.67.

TSE:WPM opened at C$95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$95.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

