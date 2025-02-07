Q1 Earnings Forecast for PLTR Issued By Wedbush

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.43, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004,124.96. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

