First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

