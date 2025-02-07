Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

