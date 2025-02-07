U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,357.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

