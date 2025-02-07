Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,741 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3,045.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,639,000 after buying an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE NRG opened at $103.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

